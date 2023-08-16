Wednesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Seattle Mariners (64-55) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (39-82) at 8:10 PM (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Mariners, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (8-7, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will turn to James McArthur.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 43, or 55.1%, of the 78 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 9-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 547 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule