Mariners vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Seattle Mariners (64-55) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (39-82) at 8:10 PM (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Mariners, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (8-7, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will turn to James McArthur.
Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have won 43, or 55.1%, of the 78 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Seattle has a record of 9-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.
- Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 547 (4.6 per game).
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|Orioles
|W 9-2
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson
|August 12
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|George Kirby vs Cole Irvin
|August 13
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Bryce Miller vs Kyle Bradish
|August 14
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer
|August 15
|@ Royals
|W 10-8
|Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles
|August 16
|@ Royals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs James McArthur
|August 17
|@ Royals
|-
|George Kirby vs Angel Zerpa
|August 18
|@ Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Hunter Brown
|August 19
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs J.P. France
|August 20
|@ Astros
|-
|Emerson Hancock vs Jose Urquidy
|August 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Touki Toussaint
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.