Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will take on Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in the third of a four-game series, on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 55.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (43-35).

Seattle has gone 10-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (76.9% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 66.7% chance to win.

In the 119 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-57-4).

The Mariners have collected a 4-10-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 30-27 21-19 42-34 48-40 15-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.