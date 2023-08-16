Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (64-55) will visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (39-82) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, August 16, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+170). The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (8-7, 3.20 ERA) vs James McArthur - KC (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 43, or 55.1%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Mariners went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 35 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won nine of 32 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Ty France 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +2200 - 3rd

