Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (8-7) for his 25th start of the season.

He has 13 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Castillo has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 10th, 1.040 WHIP ranks fourth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 at Twins Jul. 24 7.0 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins Jul. 19 6.0 6 3 3 11 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 71 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.319/.432 on the season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .240 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 0 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

France Stats

Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 49 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .257/.334/.390 so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 15 4-for-6 1 1 3 8 0 at Royals Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 133 hits with 22 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.

He has a .277/.318/.496 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 12 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 105 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 54 RBI.

He has a .253/.296/.436 slash line on the year.

Perez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8 at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

