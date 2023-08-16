Mike Ford vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mike Ford (batting .080 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be James McArthur. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: James McArthur
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .218 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 20 of 53 games this season (37.7%) Ford has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
- He has gone deep in 17% of his games this season, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this season (15 of 53), with two or more RBI six times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 53 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.226
|AVG
|.213
|.294
|OBP
|.289
|.484
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|25/5
|K/BB
|30/7
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- McArthur will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen five times this season.
- In five games this season, he has put up a 13.50 ERA and averages 3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .444 against him.
