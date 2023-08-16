Teoscar Hernández vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be James McArthur. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Royals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: James McArthur
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .250.
- In 74 of 118 games this season (62.7%) Hernandez has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).
- In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this year (35.6%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (15.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 of 118 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|57
|.223
|AVG
|.278
|.274
|OBP
|.320
|.380
|SLG
|.467
|20
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|35
|79/14
|K/BB
|70/12
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- McArthur will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander has five appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In five appearances this season, he has put up a 13.50 ERA and averages 3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .444 against him.
