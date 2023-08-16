On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be James McArthur. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Royals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .250.

In 74 of 118 games this season (62.7%) Hernandez has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).

In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this year (35.6%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (15.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 of 118 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 57 .223 AVG .278 .274 OBP .320 .380 SLG .467 20 XBH 21 8 HR 10 28 RBI 35 79/14 K/BB 70/12 2 SB 3

