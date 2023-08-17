Cal Raleigh vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (81) this season while batting .221 with 40 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 105 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.0% of those games.
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.5% of his games this season, Raleigh has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.237
|AVG
|.206
|.304
|OBP
|.299
|.462
|SLG
|.433
|20
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|25
|52/17
|K/BB
|63/24
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- Zerpa will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old southpaw has appeared out of the bullpen four times this season.
- He has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .308 against him over his four appearances this season.
