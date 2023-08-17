The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (81) this season while batting .221 with 40 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 105 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.0% of those games.

In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.5% of his games this season, Raleigh has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .237 AVG .206 .304 OBP .299 .462 SLG .433 20 XBH 20 11 HR 10 28 RBI 25 52/17 K/BB 63/24 0 SB 0

