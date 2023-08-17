Dylan Moore vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.259 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Royals Player Props
|Mariners vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Royals
|Mariners vs Royals Odds
|Mariners vs Royals Prediction
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .200 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 32.3% of his 31 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 31), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year (25.8%), Moore has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Mariners Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Teoscar Hernández
- Click Here for Eugenio Suárez
- Click Here for Ty France
- Click Here for Cal Raleigh
- Click Here for Josh Rojas
- Click Here for Julio Rodríguez
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.200
|.282
|OBP
|.289
|.429
|SLG
|.550
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|6
|13/3
|K/BB
|20/4
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- Zerpa gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old left-hander has appeared in relief four times this season.
- He has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .308 against him over his four appearances this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.