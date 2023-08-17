Josh Rojas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Josh Rojas and the Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Angel Zerpa) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 14 doubles, a home run and 20 walks while batting .225.
- In 47.8% of his 67 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.211
|AVG
|.253
|.289
|OBP
|.298
|.281
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- Zerpa takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 23-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen four times this season.
- In four games this season, he has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .308 against him.
