Thursday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (65-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-83) facing off at Kauffman Stadium (on August 17) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Mariners.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound, while Angel Zerpa (1-1) will take the ball for the Royals.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 44, or 55.7%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle is 9-2 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 69.2% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 553 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule