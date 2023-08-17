George Kirby is starting for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday against MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +170 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Mariners vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -210 +170 9 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Seattle's past three games has been 8.8, a run during which the Mariners and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have compiled a 44-35 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Seattle has a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 67.7% chance to win.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-57-4).

The Mariners have covered only 28.6% of their games this season, going 4-10-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 31-27 21-19 43-34 49-40 15-13

