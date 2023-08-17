How to Watch the Mariners vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17
The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Royals Player Props
|Mariners vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Royals Odds
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in MLB action with 147 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .404.
- The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with a .237 batting average.
- Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (553 total).
- The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.179).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Kirby is aiming to register his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Kirby will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cole Irvin
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Bradish
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/15/2023
|Royals
|W 10-8
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/16/2023
|Royals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|James McArthur
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Angel Zerpa
|8/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|J.P. France
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Framber Valdez
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Hunter Brown
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Mike Clevinger
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.