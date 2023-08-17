The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB action with 147 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .404.

The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with a .237 batting average.

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (553 total).

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.179).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Kirby is aiming to register his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Kirby will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals W 10-8 Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals W 6-5 Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros - Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros - Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Mike Clevinger

