Top Player Prop Bets for Mets vs. Cardinals on August 17, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado and others in the New York Mets-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
Mets vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
José Quintana Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Quintana Stats
- Jose Quintana (0-4) will take the mound for the Mets, his sixth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Quintana has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Quintana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 12
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 1
|6.2
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|at Yankees
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|6
|3
|2
|5
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has recorded 92 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .222/.322/.522 so far this season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 72 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.
- He has a slash line of .244/.331/.460 so far this year.
- Lindor takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 129 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.333/.511 on the year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 15
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 64 walks and 62 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.367/.457 on the season.
- Goldschmidt brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
