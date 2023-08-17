Sam Haggerty vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sam Haggerty -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, on August 17 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Royals.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Haggerty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Royals Player Props
|Mariners vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Royals
|Mariners vs Royals Odds
|Mariners vs Royals Prediction
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is hitting .196 with two doubles and seven walks.
- Haggerty has gotten a hit in nine of 23 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Haggerty has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in eight of 23 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Mariners Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Teoscar Hernández
- Click Here for Eugenio Suárez
- Click Here for Ty France
- Click Here for Cal Raleigh
- Click Here for Josh Rojas
- Click Here for Julio Rodríguez
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.148
|AVG
|.263
|.233
|OBP
|.417
|.185
|SLG
|.316
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|2
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 150 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Zerpa gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old southpaw has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In four games this season, he has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .308 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.