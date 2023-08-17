Sam Haggerty -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, on August 17 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Royals.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

  • Haggerty is hitting .196 with two doubles and seven walks.
  • Haggerty has gotten a hit in nine of 23 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Haggerty has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 23 games so far this season.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.148 AVG .263
.233 OBP .417
.185 SLG .316
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 7/4
2 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 150 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Zerpa gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • The 23-year-old southpaw has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In four games this season, he has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .308 against him.
