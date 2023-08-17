Teoscar Hernández vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals and Angel Zerpa on August 17 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Royals Player Props
|Mariners vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Royals
|Mariners vs Royals Odds
|Mariners vs Royals Prediction
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .248.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 74 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this season (35.3%), including six games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|58
|.223
|AVG
|.274
|.274
|OBP
|.317
|.380
|SLG
|.461
|20
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|36
|79/14
|K/BB
|72/13
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 150 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Zerpa will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old lefty has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .308 against him over his four games this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.