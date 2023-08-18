Caroline Garcia will face Lin Zhu next in the Tennis in the Land quarterfinals. Garcia has the top odds at +400 to win this tournament at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Garcia at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Garcia's Next Match

Garcia will face Zhu in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 AM ET, after getting past Peyton Stearns in the previous round 7-6, 6-3.

Garcia is listed at -225 to win her next contest against Zhu. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Caroline Garcia Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +2000

Tennis in the Land odds to win: +400

Garcia Stats

Garcia is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 58-ranked Stearns in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Garcia has won one of her 23 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 35-23.

On hard courts over the past year, Garcia has won one tournament, and her match record is 25-16.

Garcia, over the past year, has played 58 matches across all court types, and 23.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Garcia has played 41 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 23.3 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Garcia has won 80.0% of her games on serve, and 25.2% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Garcia has been victorious in 25.8% of her return games and 80.3% of her service games.

