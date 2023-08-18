Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's game features the Houston Astros (70-52) and the Seattle Mariners (66-55) matching up at Minute Maid Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 18.
The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (9-3, 2.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.04 ERA).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The last 10 Mariners matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Mariners have come away with 17 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Seattle scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (559 total, 4.6 per game).
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Bryce Miller vs Kyle Bradish
|August 14
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer
|August 15
|@ Royals
|W 10-8
|Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles
|August 16
|@ Royals
|W 6-5
|Luis Castillo vs James McArthur
|August 17
|@ Royals
|W 6-4
|George Kirby vs Angel Zerpa
|August 18
|@ Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs J.P. France
|August 19
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Framber Valdez
|August 20
|@ Astros
|-
|Emerson Hancock vs Hunter Brown
|August 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Touki Toussaint
|August 22
|@ White Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Mike Clevinger
|August 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Michael Kopech
