Friday's game features the Houston Astros (70-52) and the Seattle Mariners (66-55) matching up at Minute Maid Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 18.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (9-3, 2.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.04 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Mariners matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Mariners have come away with 17 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (559 total, 4.6 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule