The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will play on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Julio Rodriguez among those expected to produce at the plate.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 149 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Seattle has scored 559 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Mariners, who lead MLB with a 1.178 WHIP.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Bryce Miller (7-4) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has seven quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals W 10-8 Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals W 6-5 Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros - Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros - Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away Bryce Miller Michael Kopech

