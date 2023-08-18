Bookmakers have listed player props for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 134 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.329/.451 on the year.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and 12 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2 at Royals Aug. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 0 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 114 hits with 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .256/.337/.387 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 16 1-for-1 1 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 15 4-for-6 1 1 3 8 0 at Royals Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 131 hits with 29 doubles, 24 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashing .297/.377/.526 on the year.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 117 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 68 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .251/.349/.418 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0

