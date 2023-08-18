The Houston Astros (70-52) will look to Kyle Tucker, currently on a two-game homer streak, when they take on the Seattle Mariners (66-55) and Cal Raleigh, who has also homered in two straight games. It begins at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (9-3) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (7-4) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-3, 2.74 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.04 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners will send Miller (7-4) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 91 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

During 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.04 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.

Miller is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the season.

Miller is trying for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Bryce Miller vs. Astros

He will face an Astros offense that ranks sixth in the league with 599 total runs scored while batting .252 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .419 slugging percentage (10th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 159 home runs (ninth in the league).

Miller has pitched six innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out five against the Astros this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros' France (9-3) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 2.74, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.206.

He has 11 quality starts in 16 chances this season.

France has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

J.P. France vs. Mariners

The Mariners have scored 559 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 970 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 149 home runs (12th in the league).

The Mariners have gone 3-for-18 with a double in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.