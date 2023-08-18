On Friday, Mike Ford (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France
TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has six doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .218.

Ford has gotten a hit in 20 of 53 games this season (37.7%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.2%).

He has homered in 17.0% of his games this season, and 7% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 14 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .226 AVG .213 .294 OBP .289 .484 SLG .500 6 XBH 11 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 25/5 K/BB 30/7 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings