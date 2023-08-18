WNBA play on Friday will see the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) visiting Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (9-21) at Climate Pledge Arena, with the matchup starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Minnesota fell to Indiana 91-73 in its last game. Rachel Banham led the way with 18 points, followed by Jessica Shepard with 13 points and seven rebounds. Seattle enters this matchup having won against Phoenix in their last game 81-71. They were led by Loyd (24 PTS, 42.9 FG%) and Ezi Magbegor (17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 61.5 FG%).

Lynx vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-135 to win)

Lynx (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+110 to win)

Storm (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-2.5)

Lynx (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ION

Storm Season Stats

On offense, the Storm are the second-worst team in the WNBA (78.3 points per game). Defensively, they are seventh (83.5 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Seattle is fifth in the league in rebounds (34.6 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (36.2 per game).

At 17.6 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the WNBA.

In 2023, Seattle is third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.5 per game) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.5).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (8.4). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

In 2023 Seattle is eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.0%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm score 74.0 points per game at home, 9.8 fewer points than on the road (83.8). On defense they give up 80.9 per game, 5.9 fewer points than on the road (86.8).

At home, Seattle grabs 34.4 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than on the road (34.8). It gives up 38.4 rebounds per game at home, 5.0 more than away (33.4).

The Storm average 3.4 fewer assists per game at home (16.1) than on the road (19.5).

This season Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) than on the road (14.0). But it is also forcing more at home (14.5) than on the road (12.2).

At home the Storm sink 7.2 treys per game, 2.9 less than away (10.1). They shoot 32.4% from beyond the arc at home, 4.8% lower than on the road (37.2%).

Seattle gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.6) than away (7.9), but allow a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.5%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have entered the game as underdogs 25 times this season and won seven, or 28%, of those games.

The Storm have entered 24 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and are 7-17 in those contests.

Seattle has 16 wins in 29 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread, as a 2.5-point underdog or more, Seattle is 14-10.

The Storm have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

