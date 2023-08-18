On Friday, August 18, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (9-21) play Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (14-16), starting at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Lynx have covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

The Storm have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 4-5.

Seattle has an ATS record of 14-11 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.

Lynx games have gone over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.

A total of 12 Storm games this season have hit the over.

