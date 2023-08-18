On Friday, August 18, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (9-21) play Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (14-16), starting at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-2) 161.5 -125 +105
BetMGM Lynx (-1.5) 161.5 -125 +105
PointsBet Lynx (-1.5) 161.5 -130 +100
Tipico Lynx (-2.5) 162.5 -140 +110

Storm vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Storm have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this year.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 4-5.
  • Seattle has an ATS record of 14-11 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Lynx games have gone over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.
  • A total of 12 Storm games this season have hit the over.

