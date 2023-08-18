Storm vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, August 18, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (9-21) play Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (14-16), starting at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Storm vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-2)
|161.5
|-125
|+105
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-1.5)
|161.5
|-125
|+105
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-1.5)
|161.5
|-130
|+100
|Tipico
|Lynx (-2.5)
|162.5
|-140
|+110
Storm vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx have covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
- The Storm have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 4-5.
- Seattle has an ATS record of 14-11 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
- Lynx games have gone over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.
- A total of 12 Storm games this season have hit the over.
