The Minnesota Lynx (14-16) will look to Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.4 points per game) going up against Jewell Loyd (first in league, 24.1) and the Seattle Storm (9-21) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

The matchup has no line set.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ION

Storm vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 82 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-1.9)

Seattle (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 163.1

Storm vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has beaten the spread 16 times in 29 games.

This season, 12 of Seattle's 29 games have hit the over.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm are scoring just 78.3 points per game (second-worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently at the other end of the court, where they are allowing 83.5 points per game (seventh-ranked).

Seattle, who ranks fifth in the league with 34.6 boards per game, is allowing 36.2 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

While the Storm rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.5 (third-worst), they rank fifth in the league with 13.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Storm own a 34.8% three-point percentage this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived by making 8.4 threes per contest (third-best).

The Storm rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 36% shooting percentage allowed from downtown. Meanwhile, they are ceding 7.7 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league).

So far this year, Seattle has taken 64.4% two-pointers, accounting for 69.8% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.6% from three-point land (30.2% of the team's baskets).

