Teoscar Hernandez -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .248.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 75 of 120 games this season (62.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (25.0%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (14.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has an RBI in 43 of 120 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.0% of his games this season (42 of 120), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .223 AVG .272 .274 OBP .315 .380 SLG .460 20 XBH 22 8 HR 10 28 RBI 36 79/14 K/BB 75/13 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings