Dylan Moore vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Dylan Moore (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .205 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.
- In 34.4% of his 32 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 32), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Moore has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 32 games (28.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.200
|AVG
|.209
|.282
|OBP
|.320
|.429
|SLG
|.535
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|6
|13/3
|K/BB
|21/5
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Valdez (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 12th in WHIP (1.082), and 30th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
