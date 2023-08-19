Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Saturday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has recorded 138 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 32 stolen bases.

He has a .274/.333/.460 slash line on the season.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .429 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and 17 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2 at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2 at Royals Aug. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 0 4 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .253/.334/.382 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 16 1-for-1 1 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 15 4-for-6 1 1 3 8 0 at Royals Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (9-8) will take the mound for the Astros, his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 14th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 30th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 14 7.2 6 4 3 4 1 at Orioles Aug. 8 7.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 9.0 0 0 0 7 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 21 5.0 6 4 4 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 131 hits with 29 doubles, 24 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashing .297/.377/.526 so far this year.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 68 walks and 79 RBI (117 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.347/.415 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

