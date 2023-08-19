Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Astros on August 19, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Saturday (at 7:10 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has recorded 138 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 32 stolen bases.
- He has a .274/.333/.460 slash line on the season.
- Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .429 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and 17 RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 18
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|9
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
France Stats
- Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .253/.334/.382 on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|4-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Valdez Stats
- Framber Valdez (9-8) will take the mound for the Astros, his 24th start of the season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 14th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 30th.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|7.2
|6
|4
|3
|4
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 1
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 26
|3.2
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has put up 131 hits with 29 doubles, 24 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .297/.377/.526 so far this year.
- Tucker has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 68 walks and 79 RBI (117 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .249/.347/.415 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
