The Seattle Mariners (67-55) will look to Julio Rodriguez, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Houston Astros (70-53) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (9-8, 3.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.80 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-8, 3.31 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (10-5, 3.80 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (10-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .231 batting average against him.

Gilbert has recorded 13 quality starts this year.

Gilbert will look to secure his 21st matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 24 appearances this season.

Logan Gilbert vs. Astros

He will face an Astros offense that ranks sixth in the league with 599 total runs scored while batting .251 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .417 slugging percentage (12th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 159 home runs (ninth in the league).

Gilbert has pitched seven innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out six against the Astros this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (9-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 23 games.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 12th in WHIP (1.082), and 30th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Framber Valdez vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with 561 runs scored this season. They have a .238 batting average this campaign with 151 home runs (12th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Mariners to go 5-for-23 with a double and two RBI in six innings this season.

