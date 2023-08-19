Sam Haggerty vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sam Haggerty -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is batting .188 with two doubles and seven walks.
- Haggerty has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 24 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Haggerty has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in eight games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.148
|AVG
|.238
|.233
|OBP
|.385
|.185
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|2
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (9-8) out to make his 24th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.31 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 7 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 12th in WHIP (1.082), and 30th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
