On Saturday, Ty France (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .253 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

France has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

He has homered in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.

In 31.1% of his games this year, France has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (7.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 52 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 56 .256 AVG .251 .339 OBP .329 .423 SLG .341 24 XBH 14 7 HR 3 30 RBI 20 44/17 K/BB 45/16 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings