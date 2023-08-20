The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .221.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 60 of 108 games this year (55.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.4%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (31.5%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (14.8%).

In 42.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Mariners Players vs the Astros

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .237 AVG .205 .304 OBP .294 .462 SLG .437 20 XBH 21 11 HR 11 28 RBI 27 52/17 K/BB 67/24 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings