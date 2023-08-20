After batting .207 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .221 with 14 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 32 of 68 games this season (47.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In 30.9% of his games this season, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with two or more runs six times (8.8%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 6 .211 AVG .158 .289 OBP .200 .281 SLG .316 8 XBH 1 0 HR 1 12 RBI 3 36/13 K/BB 7/1 3 SB 0

