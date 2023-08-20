After batting .207 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .221 with 14 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 32 of 68 games this season (47.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • In 30.9% of his games this season, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with two or more runs six times (8.8%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 6
.211 AVG .158
.289 OBP .200
.281 SLG .316
8 XBH 1
0 HR 1
12 RBI 3
36/13 K/BB 7/1
3 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brown (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up one hit.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 15th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
