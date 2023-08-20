Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (70-54) taking on the Seattle Mariners (68-55) at 1:05 PM ET (on August 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (9-8) for the Astros and Emerson Hancock for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Mariners have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Mariners' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Mariners have come away with 19 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (571 total), Seattle is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule