Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (70-54) taking on the Seattle Mariners (68-55) at 1:05 PM ET (on August 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (9-8) for the Astros and Emerson Hancock for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Mariners have a perfect record of 3-0.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Mariners' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Mariners have come away with 19 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (571 total), Seattle is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 15
|@ Royals
|W 10-8
|Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles
|August 16
|@ Royals
|W 6-5
|Luis Castillo vs James McArthur
|August 17
|@ Royals
|W 6-4
|George Kirby vs Angel Zerpa
|August 18
|@ Astros
|W 2-0
|Bryce Miller vs J.P. France
|August 19
|@ Astros
|W 10-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Framber Valdez
|August 20
|@ Astros
|-
|Emerson Hancock vs Hunter Brown
|August 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Touki Toussaint
|August 22
|@ White Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Mike Clevinger
|August 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Michael Kopech
|August 25
|Royals
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer
|August 26
|Royals
|-
|Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles
