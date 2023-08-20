Emerson Hancock will be on the hill for the Seattle Mariners when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 154 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 384 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 17th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners' .240 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Seattle ranks 13th in the majors with 571 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.

Seattle strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.174 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Hancock will take to the mound for the Mariners, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits against the Kansas City Royals.

Hancock has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Royals W 10-8 Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals W 6-5 Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros - Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away Bryce Miller Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles

