Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Astros on August 20, 2023
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Julio Rodriguez is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners meet at Minute Maid Park on Sunday (beginning at 1:05 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 142 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 33 bases.
- He's slashing .278/.337/.463 on the year.
- Rodriguez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .451 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and 17 RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 19
|4-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Astros
|Aug. 18
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|9
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 116 hits with 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .256/.337/.383 on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|4-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 118 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 69 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .249/.348/.421 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
