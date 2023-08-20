Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .292 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .219.
  • Ford has picked up a hit in 21 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (18.5%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ford has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Other Mariners Players vs the Astros

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 29
.226 AVG .214
.294 OBP .287
.484 SLG .524
6 XBH 12
5 HR 7
13 RBI 12
25/5 K/BB 31/7
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Brown (9-8) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th.
