On Sunday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .405 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .256.

Hernandez has had a hit in 77 of 122 games this season (63.1%), including multiple hits 32 times (26.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had an RBI in 44 games this year (36.1%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (35.2%), including six games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 61 .223 AVG .287 .274 OBP .327 .380 SLG .480 20 XBH 25 8 HR 10 28 RBI 38 79/14 K/BB 77/13 2 SB 3

