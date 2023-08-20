Ty France vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ty France and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .256 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
- France has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- France has driven home a run in 37 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 53 times this season (44.2%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Other Mariners Players vs the Astros
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|57
|.256
|AVG
|.256
|.339
|OBP
|.335
|.423
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|44/17
|K/BB
|45/16
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
