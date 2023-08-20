Ty France and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .256 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

France has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

France has driven home a run in 37 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 53 times this season (44.2%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Other Mariners Players vs the Astros

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 57 .256 AVG .256 .339 OBP .335 .423 SLG .344 24 XBH 14 7 HR 3 30 RBI 20 44/17 K/BB 45/16 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings