Cal Raleigh vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .220.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this year (60 of 109), with at least two hits 22 times (20.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (31.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (14.7%).
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.237
|AVG
|.203
|.304
|OBP
|.292
|.462
|SLG
|.432
|20
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|27
|52/17
|K/BB
|69/24
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
