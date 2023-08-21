Monday, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox and Touki Toussaint, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 9, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 98th in the league in slugging.

In 63.6% of his 107 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has an RBI in 26 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (43.9%), including 15 games with multiple runs (14.0%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .271 AVG .259 .384 OBP .373 .407 SLG .416 17 XBH 19 5 HR 5 19 RBI 19 46/37 K/BB 40/31 0 SB 1

