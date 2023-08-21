The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .225 with 14 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 33 of 69 games this season (47.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (20.3%).

He has homered in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (24 of 69), with two or more runs seven times (10.1%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .214 AVG .208 .267 OBP .240 .286 SLG .333 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings