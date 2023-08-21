The Seattle Mariners (69-55) will lean on Julio Rodriguez when they visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (49-75) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, August 21. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +155 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (9-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Mariners and White Sox game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Julio Rodríguez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 80 times and won 45, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 12-5 (winning 70.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Mariners went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The White Sox have come away with 28 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 7th 3rd Win AL West +550 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.