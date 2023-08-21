Mike Ford vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks while batting .220.
- Ford has had a hit in 22 of 55 games this season (40.0%), including multiple hits seven times (12.7%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.1% of his games this season, Ford has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (29.1%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.226
|AVG
|.216
|.294
|OBP
|.293
|.484
|SLG
|.511
|6
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|12
|25/5
|K/BB
|31/8
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
