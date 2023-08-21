Teoscar Hernández vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .254 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 62.6% of his games this year (77 of 123), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (26.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in 44 games this season (35.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 123 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.223
|AVG
|.282
|.274
|OBP
|.325
|.380
|SLG
|.472
|20
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|38
|79/14
|K/BB
|80/14
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Toussaint (1-5) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.47, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
