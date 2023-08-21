The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .254 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 28 walks.

In 62.6% of his games this year (77 of 123), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (26.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 13.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had an RBI in 44 games this season (35.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 of 123 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .223 AVG .282 .274 OBP .325 .380 SLG .472 20 XBH 25 8 HR 10 28 RBI 38 79/14 K/BB 80/14 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings