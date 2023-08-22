Cal Raleigh vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle with 86 hits, batting .225 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.3%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (35 of 110), with two or more RBI 17 times (15.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 47 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.237
|AVG
|.213
|.304
|OBP
|.299
|.462
|SLG
|.472
|20
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|33
|52/17
|K/BB
|70/24
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Clevinger (5-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.26 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
