Cal Raleigh -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle with 86 hits, batting .225 this season with 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.3%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (35 of 110), with two or more RBI 17 times (15.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 47 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .237 AVG .213 .304 OBP .299 .462 SLG .472 20 XBH 24 11 HR 13 28 RBI 33 52/17 K/BB 70/24 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings