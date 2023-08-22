Josh Rojas vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .233 with 15 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 70 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (31.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (10%).
- In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|8
|.211
|AVG
|.276
|.287
|OBP
|.300
|.281
|SLG
|.414
|9
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|4
|39/14
|K/BB
|8/1
|3
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
