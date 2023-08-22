The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez ready for the second of a three-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Mariners are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games. Seattle games have gone over the run total three straight times, and the average total in this span was 8.2 runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have compiled a 46-35 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.8% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Seattle has a 20-15 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 60.8% chance to win.

Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-58-4).

The Mariners have covered just 28.6% of their games this season, going 4-10-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 36-27 23-19 46-34 52-40 17-13

