Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 12th in MLB action with 159 total home runs.

Seattle's .413 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Mariners have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

Seattle has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (592 total runs).

The Mariners' .321 on-base percentage is 15th in MLB.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle's 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.176).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (1-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Friday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Woo has collected three quality starts this season.

Woo has put together eight starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox W 14-2 Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo - 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Luis Medina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.