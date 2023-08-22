The Seattle Mariners (70-55) will attempt to keep a seven-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago White Sox (49-76) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Mariners will look to Bryan Woo (1-3) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (5-5).

Mariners vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.26 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (1-3) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Woo has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Bryan Woo vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.386) and 135 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 3-for-20 with two home runs and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (5-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed a 3.26 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.

Clevinger is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Clevinger is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

