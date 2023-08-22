The Seattle Storm (9-22) will turn to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 23.8 points per game) to help overcome Kahleah Copper (eighth in league, 18.6) and the Chicago Sky (12-20) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

TV: The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-3.6)

Chicago (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 163

Storm vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has covered the spread 16 times in 30 games.

Out of Seattle's 30 games so far this season, 12 have gone over the total.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm are the second-worst team in the WNBA in points scored (78 per game) and sixth in points allowed (83.3).

On the glass, Seattle is fifth in the league in rebounds (34.5 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (36.2 per game).

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.5 per game) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.5).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (8.4). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Defensively, the Storm are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.7. They are third-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.8%.

Seattle attempts 35.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.2% of Seattle's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.8% are 2-pointers.

